Score Prediction for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

Our staff's picks for the Mountaineers' Big 12 opener

The West Virginia Mountaineers open Big 12 Conference play on the road versus the Kansas State Wildcats this Saturday with tipoff set for 7:00 pm and the action streaming on ESPN+. 

West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson locking down Stony Brook guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore.

West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson locking down Stony Brook guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore.

Schuyler Callihan: Kansas State 71, West Virginia 68

How much can West Virginia get out of Emmitt Matthews Jr.? For me, that's going to be what makes/breaks this game for the Mountaineers. When he's on the floor, everything seems more organized and panic doesn't set in. He'll give quality minutes, but I'm not sure he'll be quite 100% himself in his first game back.

At times this season, WVU has had trouble keeping teams out of the paint. Keyontae Johnson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin will give the Mountaineers fits, especially when Jimmy Bell Jr. is on the bench. 

A slow start for West Virginia leads to dropping the Big 12 opener.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 73, Kansas State 65

Kansas State has ripped off five consecutive wins after suffering its only loss of the season on the road to Butler 76-64, with all five victories at home. 

Guard Markquis Nowell is second in the country in assists per game at 8.3 and has an incredible story in forward Keyontae Johnson, who is averaging a team-best 17.7 points per game to go with a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per game. 

WVU head coach Bob Huggins said Nowell is "the engine that drives the train" when referencing the Wildcats' offense. He put up 21 points against the Mountaineers in Manhattan last season. 

Despite Nowell's success, West Virginia has multiple guards that can contain and wear down Nowell, and the Mountaineers have the size advantage in the paint, but WVU will need to communicate on the defensive end of the floor to have success. 

West Virginia has plenty of options offensively as well, but it will take a team effort to get a W in the Bramlage Coliseum. I think the Mountaineers grind out a victory, 73-65. 

