Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Auburn

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8) meet the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (16-4) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge Saturday at noon inside the WVU Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Schuyler Callihan: Auburn 70, West Virginia 67

Johni Broome is going to be a problem for West Virginia in this one, just as he was a couple of years back in the NCAA Tournament with Morehead State. He had 10 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks in that one and that was with not a whole lot of help. Now at Auburn, Broome has more room to work because of all the talent that surrounds him. He's averaging 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game.

Things may be more of an uphill battle if starting point guard Kedrian Johnson (10.4 ppg) is unable to go. He exited Wednesday's game with an ankle injury and on Friday, head coach Bob Huggins said he was pretty banged up and wasn't sure if he would be able to play. Even if Keddy suits up, I don't expect him to be 100% and that's going to be a problem given the speed and athleticism this Auburn team has.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 77 Auburn 72

Auburn has won seven of its last nine games and has climbed back to the top 15 in their effort. However, the Tigers have yet to beat an opponent within the latest top 25 this year.

Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in scoring (13.9) and in assists (4.3) while Johni Broome controlling the paint with 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

Auburn is indeed talented and well-coached with Bruce Pearl at the helm, but I like this matchup for West Virginia, although starting point guard Kedrian Johnson will unlikely be 100% for the game.

West Virginia has battled all season and has been tested far more than the Tigers. I like Bell versus Broome and I think Tre Mitchell will be the x-factor. Joe Toussaint is coming off a career-high 22 points along with guard Seth Wilson's career night 15 points, a forward James Okonkwo improving every game and also had a career-high 10 rebounds Wednesday in the win over Texas Tech.

Additionally, Erik Stevenson is steadily looking like himself, and although he has not made his shots as he did earlier in the season, he's finding ways to help the team along the way. West Virginia scraps out another win 77-72.

