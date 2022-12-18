Skip to main content

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Buffalo

Our staff picks who will win tonight's game between the Mountaineers and the Bulls

The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) welcome the Buffalo Bulls (5-5) Sunday evening with the tipoff set for five o'clock and the action streaming on ESPN+. 

Dec. 10, 2022: West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson celebrating with guard Josiah Davis.

Schuyler Callihan: 90, Buffalo 68

West Virginia has had over a week to recover from a hard-fought game against UAB, meaning they should feel fresh and ready to go. With just two non-conference games left before Big 12 play begins, these types of games can be scary for coaches. You don't know if the players are going to try to preserve their energy for Big 12 play or if they don't take these games as seriously as the others. I don't see either being a problem with this group in particular. Head coach Bob Huggins has stated numerous times that this team is different from last year's and that they aren't looking ahead. They respect each opponent and understand the importance of how they play in every game, including this one. West Virginia by a landslide.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 87 Buffalo 63

Scroll to Continue

Read More

West Virginia has the size advantage in the paint, and I suspect they'll take advantage of it. 

Buffalo has a pair of guards in Curtis Jones and Zid Powell, who combine for 28.7 points per game, but they will be no match for the West Virginia guards. 

I expect the Mountaineers to remain focused and take care of the Bulls 87-63. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

DSC_6632
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Buffalo

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_6388
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Buffalo

By Schuyler Callihan
Dec. 10, 2022: West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint drives against UAB guard Efrem Johnson.
Basketball

West Virginia Hosts Buffalo in a Sunday Evening Matchup

By Christopher Hall
FkMLyk-XgAAvtId
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU RB Commit DJ Oliver

By Christopher Hall
Recruiting

WVU Adds Running Back to 2023 Class

By Christopher Hall
Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson (95) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

West Virginia Defensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

By Christopher Hall
Jose Perez
Basketball

Perez Denied Immediate Eligibility

By Christopher Hall
Bob Huggins Previews Buffalo 2022
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Buffalo

By Christopher Hall