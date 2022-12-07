Skip to main content

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Navy

Our staff picks who wins tonight's game between the Mountaineers and Midshipmen.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) host the Navy Midshipmen (5-3) Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. and airing on ESPNU. 

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 82, Navy 57

Saturday's game at Xavier was a tale of two halves for West Virginia. At times, it looked as if they would end up stretching the lead to 20 and pull away from the Musketeers. Then the second half happened. WVU got outplayed in just about every phase of the game, which lead to a 10-point loss.

It might be a slow start, but I anticipate a complete performance from the Mountaineers tonight. Navy uses roughly a 10-man rotation and although they can shoot it (41% 3FG as a team), they don't have the bodies to compete with WVU in the paint. Because of how efficient WVU should be scoring the ball, the rebounding numbers may be close to identical, but they'll potentially double up the Midshipmen in the paint. This will have a very similar feel to the Morehead State game in that sense.

West Virginia takes care of business, winning comfortably.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 86 Navy 68

West Virginia should not have trouble with Navy if the Mountaineers continue to compete at a high level. The last time WVU came off a loss, they remained focused on the road with a convincing win over Portland State in the PK85. 

The Mountaineers will need to work on their rebounding, defense and halfcourt sets versus Navy before UAB rolls into town on Saturday.

I have no doubt Navy will put up a fight but WVU should win comfortably 86-68.

