Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Pitt

The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to the Peterson Events Center to take on the Pitt Panthers Friday night with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and broadcasting on the ACC Network.

Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) celebrates from the bench during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 67, Pitt 61

The Mountaineers have owned this series lately and although there is a ton of unknowns about each of these teams, I expect that trend to continue.

Head coach Bob Huggins admitted that he was surprised with how well Tre Mitchell played in the season opener despite not going through a full practice. “He practiced the whole practice yesterday which is the first time he went through a whole practice. Moved around well. Shot the ball well. I’m shocked at where he is honestly." Mitchell's ability to make shots allows WVU to stretch the defense which will open up opportunities for the raw, yet talented Mohamed Wague underneath.

Yes, it's just Mount St. Mary's but this team has a much different feel to it than last year's. They're going to give max effort on the defensive end and attack the boards with a purpose. The Mountaineers will clamp down Pitt in the second half for a come from behind road win to extend the winning streak over the Panthers to six.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 62, Pitt 58

West Virginia holds a five-game winning streak in the Backyard Brawl series. The Mountaineers have won by an average of 13.4 points per game but I don't think it will be as lopsided as it has been in the previous meetings.

This is the first matchup Pitt has entered the contest undefeated, and while there has only been one game, they lost to the Citadel in the season opener last year. However, the Panthers crushed UT-Martin on Monday night 80-58.

Pitt returns its top two leading scorers from a year ago. Forward John Hughley IV is questionable heading into the game, but WVU head coach Bob Huggins believes he'll see the floor. The junior averaged 14.8 points per game last season and put up 17 points and grabbed six boards in the Backyard Brawl a year ago.

Guard Jamarius Burton returns the Panthers after averaging 12.4 points as a redshirt junior.

Ole Miss/Iowa State transfer Blake Hinson scored a game-high 27 points against UT-Martin on Monday.

Pitt appears to be better, but West Virginia is currently trying to find some chemistry on the offensive end of the floor and committed 18 turnovers on Monday in the win over Mount St. Mary's.

West Virginia's athleticism has tremendously improved, and I see Mohamed Wague giving the Pitt frontcourt fits.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. will be the difference. The redshirt senior went for 17 points the last time he visited the Peterson Events Center and stopped multiple Pitt runs.

I like West Virginia and an old fashioned Big East Backyard Brawl slobber knocker 62-58.

