Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5) return home to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2) Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the game broadcasting on ESPN+.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 73, TCU 72

Got to admit, putting WVU first felt weird to type. It feels like it's been forever since I last picked West Virginia to win a game. Although I'm siding with the Mountaineers, I wouldn't be completely shocked to see this one go the other way. It's a very even matchup.

What will be the difference?

Erik Stevenson shows up. He hasn't been himself since the Oklahoma State game shooting just 10/36 from the field (27%) and 2/16 from three-point range (12%), averaging 10.3 points over the last three games. Stevenson will catch fire early which will then restore some confidence back into him.

Give me West Virginia by a point.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 75, TCU 71

The Big 12 guards have wreaked havoc on the Mountaineers and TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. is making a case for Big 12 Player of the Year, averaging 20.6 ppg during conference play.

An Achilles heel of the Mountaineers has been the longball on both ends of the floor, but the Horned Frogs are shooting a league-worst 24.7% from three-point range during league play.

WVU forward Trey Mitchell has hit double figures in all five Big 12 games this season and recorded two double-doubles (K-State and Baylor) during that span. Meanwhile, guard Joe Toussaint is averaging 17.0 points in the last two games.

The Mountaineers have been close to capturing four wins in the five losses. However, despite how bad things have gotten in recent history, the Mountaineers have not lost at home to TCU and have won five of the last seven meetings over the Horned Frogs. I'll take West Virginia to keep its homecourt advantage over TCU and finally get the win, 75-71.

