Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. TCU

We make our picks for the Mountaineers' season finale

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-16, 3-14) welcome the TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-9) Saturday afternoon at two o'clock and will be streaming on ESPN+. 

Schuyler Callihan West Virginia 78, TCU 75

I honestly have no idea why I'm picking West Virginia, if I'm being honest. After hearing Bob Huggins talk about trying to find ways to motivate this team doesn't necessarily make me want to side with WVU, but with it being the final home game for potentially seven players could be enough motivation. Not to mention, the Frogs are 0-9 all-time playing inside the WVU Coliseum. As bad as this WVU team has been, I just don't see them getting swept by TCU. 

Christopher Hall West Virginia 89 TCU 82

West Virginia has seemingly lost every conceivable way imaginable this season. They fix one issue to fall short in other areas they had previously resolved and ultimately lose the game down the stretch. 

For this matchup, throw out the stats. TCU had makeup games on Tuesday and Thursday versus sixth-ranked Kansas and split the series with both teams protecting their home floor. West Virginia is coming into the matchup on a seven-game losing streak, and it seems like a no-brainer to pick the Horned Frogs, but that extra game this week against Kansas is going to take a toll on their legs. Additionally, throw in the travel to West Virginia the following day and its Senior Day in Morgantown. I'm taking West Virginia 89-82 to keep TCU winless inside the WVU Coliseum. 

