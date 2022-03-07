Sherman Selected Second Team All-Big 12

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman was selected to the men's basketball All-Big 12 Conference Second Team Sunday evening, chosen by the conference head coaches.

Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a three-pointer over Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Sherman averaged 18.3 points per game on the season, good enough for second in the league and ranked fourth in the conference in scoring during league play at 16.6 ppg.

The Missouri, Texas native battled COVID-19 and multiple injuries throughout the season but pushed through it all, only missing two games on the season.

In addition to leading the team in scoring, he averaged a team-leading 2.7 assists and led the Mountaineers in field goals made (181), three-pointers made (62) and free throws made (107).

All-Big 12 First Team

G James Akinjo – Baylor

G Izaiah Brockington - Iowa State

G Ochai Agbaji - Kansas*

G Nijel Pack - Kansas State

F Bryson Williams - Texas Tech*

All-Big 12 Second Team

G Adam Flagler - Baylor

G Christian Braun - Kansas

G Mike Miles Jr. - TCU

F Timmy Allen - Texas

G Taz Sherman - West Virginia

All-Big 12 Third Team

F David McCormack - Kansas

F Jalen Wilson - Kansas

G Mark Smith - Kansas State

G Marcus Carr – Texas

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

F Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua - Baylor

G Dajuan Harris Jr. - Kansas

G Markquis Nowell - Kansas State

F Moussa Cisse - Oklahoma State

F Gabe Osabuohien - West Virginia

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Matthew Mayer (Baylor), Jeremy Sochan (Baylor), Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas), Markquis Nowell (K-State), Umoja Gibson (Oklahoma), Jordan Goldwire (Oklahoma), Tanner Groves (Oklahoma), Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma), Damion Baugh (TCU), Emanuel Miller (TCU), Christian Bishop (Texas), Andrew Jones (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Adonis Arms (Texas Tech), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech), Marcus Santos-Silva (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia)

