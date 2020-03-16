Simulation Sunday

MountaineerMaven
Anthony G. Halkias

The infamous coronavirus pandemic has left fanatics world-wide wondering, what if? Selection Sunday is one of the most entertaining days of the year in college basketball, at least it was supposed to be, but not this year thanks to the pandemic that halted the sports world on March 12th. However, that didn't stop the SportsLine Simulator from trying to give fans, well, something. 

The Mountaineers, coming off an extraordinary upset in Morgantown over No. 4 Baylor, landed them with a No. 6 seed taking on No. 11 Rutgers. The simulator predicted that the Mountaineers would prevail over Rutgers - a team that would have made it back to the big dance for the first time since 1991. 

In the round of 32, the simulator had the Mountaineers falling to Cassius Winston and the Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans were given a No. 3 seed and made it all the way to the elite eight before falling to No. 1 Dayton. 

Dayton fans, look away. The simulator had the Flyers bringing home their first ever National Championship. Oh, what could have been...

Basketball

