Six Essential Mountaineer Related Activities to do During COVID-19

The entire world is grieving the same exact way the sports world is. However, today I have created a list of six essential tips to help pass the time at home during these unfortunate circumstances.

6.) Listen to The Blue Lot Podcast

Two of the site's best contributors, John Pentol and Zach Campbell, have created an exquisite podcast that takes Mountaineer fans through a unique perspective involving every aspect of West Virginia sports. The Blue Lot right now may not be the best way to stay entertained simply because CoVid-19 has proved more scintillating. However, you won't want to miss out when Mountaineer sports resurge.

5.) Read West by West

If you are reading this right now and still floundering on what book I am referring to, your West Virginia fandom may be called into question. All jokes aside, the NBA logo and Mountaineer legend, Jerry West, wrote this exhilarating story about his life. West by West, takes fans' through so much more than just playing basketball. This book serves as a biography into his "charmed and tormented life". 11/10, a must read!

4.) Relive Tavon Austin's Night

November 12, 2012, is a night that no true Mountaineer fan will ever forget. It will go down as one of the greatest performances in West Virginia history. Scratch that, college football history. So, if you are really feeling down during this quarantine, one of the best ways to get some dopamine would be to go on youtube and type in "Tavon's Night". You can thank me later.

3.) Relive One of the Greatest Comebacks' in Mountaineer History - 2005 vs Louisville

It's a Saturday night in Morgantown, and the Mountaineers are taking on the No. 19 ranked Louisville Cardinals. The Mountaineers went into the half trailing, 17-0. The offense was essentially fictitious. Having a difficult time recalling what a non-existent offense looks like? Think of the West Virginia basketball team during that 1-6 stretch this year. Kidding! However, Rich Rodriguez's offense, like Huggins, found its way in the second half. In fact, I was a child at this game with my uncle and grandfather. The game looked so out of hand that my grandfather and I decided to head out. Yes, I missed one of the greatest comebacks' in Mountaineer history. No, I am still not over it. I vividly remember being parked at a gas station in Morgantown, listening to the triple overtime, comeback call on the radio. That's the exact moment that everyone at the gas station, simultaneously realized that Morgantown history was missed.

2.) Relive Willy G downing the Longhorns' in Austin

Ooooooohhhh, WHAT A CATCH..... GARY JENNINGS! Does that ring a bell? Aside from the obvious, Gus Johnson giving football fans the greatest call of the season. Will Grier leading West Virginia in a game that wasn't fun watching, until the climax. It was a game that just had that feeling suffocating around it. You know, the one floating in the air when your team is struggling, but not out of the game. Yes, that one. It just seemed inevitable that West Virginia was going to crumble. However, Willy G wasn't going to have any of that non-sense. With the clock against him, Grier stayed poised, gifting WVU fans' with a victory and Gus Johnson's illustrious call.

1.) The Bob Huggins/Da'Sean Butler Final-Four Moment

While this certainly wasn't the most exciting moment for Mountaineer fans at the time, history keeps it relevant. Why? This moment may have been responsible for crushing the NBA dreams for Butler, but it showed WVU fans something. Something that I am not certain that anyone really understood at the time. The iconic moment where Huggins is hovering over Butler showed that Huggins was more than just a great basketball coach. It showed that he genuinely cares for his players. At a moment as tense as that one was, it showed that basketball is merely just a game. However, it can, and usually does, teach much more. This was a moment that will never escape the mind of Mountaineer fans. This moment showed that Huggy Bear's heart is unmeasurable. I promise I am not crying while writing this, you are!

