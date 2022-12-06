Special Ticket Prices and Promotions Announced for WVU Hoops

Several promotions have been announced for the four upcoming WVU men’s basketball home games.

The men's basketball military appreciation game will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 when the Mountaineers take on Navy. There will be several military appreciation tributes throughout the game and fans can purchase tickets for $15 or $10, depending on seat location. Veterans and Active Duty Military can purchase tickets for as low as $5.

The first Family Day of the season will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 when the Mountaineers play host to UAB. Purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for just $65. The matchup with UAB will also be the annual Youth Sports Day, sponsored by UScellular.

Nov 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins yells from the sidelines during the first half against the Pennsylvania Quakers at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

WVU will face Buffalo on Sunday, Dec. 18 in another Family Day matchup and also Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Day. Fans will have the opportunity to see and get their pictures taken with Coach Huggins’ Hall of Fame jacket, ring and trophy. Fans are encouraged to arrive to their seats early for a special Coach Huggins Hall of Fame recognition.

Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for $65. The matchup with Buffalo will also be the annual canned food drive benefiting the Lions Club. Fans are encouraged to bring a canned food item to donate and will receive a ticket to a women's basketball home game this season.

WVU's final home game of 2022 will be on Thursday, Dec. 22 against Stony Brook. The matchup with the Seawolves will be Ugly Holiday Sweater night at the Coliseum. Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite ugly holiday sweater or holiday attire. Tickets can be purchased for $15 or $10, depending on seat location.

