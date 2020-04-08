MountaineerMaven
Sports Illustrated Releases Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

Anthony G. Halkias

Just two weeks ago, the Mountaineers basketball team came in ranked No. 24 on ESPN's Way-Too-Early Hoops Top 25. Today, Sports Illustrated released their version of that list, ranking West Virginia No. 22 in the country.

22. West Virginia

Bob Huggins loses just one key piece from one of the best defensive groups in the country, with big men Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver expected back to do the heavy lifting. West Virginia stumbled down the stretch but had a solid year on whole, and another year of experience for guards Miles McBride and Jordan McCabe and the additions of redshirt forward Jalen Bridges and incoming freshman big Isaiah Cottrell add more depth. Huggins will again have the depth to play his style, and if the offense trends upward, the Mountaineers should be in good shape. 

Now, it is pivotal to note, these lists are always taken with a grain of salt, because in reality, there is no actual way to make a "Way-Too-Early" list with any legitimate type of accuracy. However, giving credit where credit is due, Sports Illustrated, got their analysis 110% correct, but the No. 22 ranking still holds some level of disrespect. 

To begin, the ESPN list was released before Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver announced their plans' to stay in Morgantown. With that being said, the Mountaineers should have climbed a little higher, understanding that Huggins' two most scintillating players will be suiting back up for WVU. Being fair, the West Virginia offensive woes most likely played a major role in the Mountaineers being ranked No. 22 and No. 24, but the additions of - Isaiah Cottrell, Kedrian Johnson, Taj Thweatt and Jalen Bridges should have added significant value into those numbers. 

What do you think of West Virginia's No. 22 ranking? Is it too high? Too low? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments (4)
AlexXavierWVUBoy
AlexXavierWVUBoy

WHAT!!!!

No. 1-4
AlexXavierWVUBoy
AlexXavierWVUBoy

Bad ranking.... shaking my head

Hoosier1982
Hoosier1982

Actually horrible ranking but it dont matter till the season begins.. But once season begins it wont take west Virginia long to climb up that ranking

M-townJoe
M-townJoe

About where ANY ignorant national media would put us, & that;'s OK with me. The MOUNTAINEERS always play better with a chip on their collective shoulders!! Dis a MOUNTAINEER at your own risk buddy !! #HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!
File it in the 'round file'. It's not even bulletin board worthy.

Basketball

