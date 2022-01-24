Taz is Getting Closer to 100%

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman led the Big 12 Conference in scoring before being sidelined with COVID-19. The senior averaged 20.6 points per game before missing the league-opener at Texas.

He mesmerized fans with his ability to get a shot off when it seemed impossible. Head coach Bob Huggins credited Sherman’s success with his footwork and the strength to rise over the defender.

“You know how good he was early when he had the ball, and he would bounce it hard at the guy and kind of get the guy back on his heels and then all of a sudden, bam, he’s in the air, and he’s making shots, he’s not doing that now,” said Huggins following the loss to Baylor. “When you’re running up and down the way you run up and down in basketball, the first thing to go is your legs. The first thing to weaken is your legs. Now, when you’re coming off a major sickness, it’s going to take some time. He’s not the Taz Sherman that we had at the beginning of the year – he’ll get there because he’ll work at it – he wants to get there.”

Sherman ended the night with 18 points, marking his most productive outing since returning to the floor, until Saturday against Texas Tech. He netted 21 points, going 8-15 from the field, the highest rate since his return. Still, Huggins said he’s not quite there yet.

“I think he forced a lot of things,” said Huggins. “I mean, he carried us, but I think in doing that, he forced some things that I’m not used to seeing him do.”

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to his absence, Sherman was shooting at a clip of 44.2% and 35.4% from three-point range. Since entering back into the lineup, he’s shooting 37.5% from the field and 31.3% from behind the arc. Sherman admitted he has not fully recovered, but it’s the minor injuries that have been tough to overcome since sitting out for over a week. It was evident in his first two games in his return, noticeably playing on one leg.

“I’m starting to get my wind back – just going, being in the gym in practicing,” said Sherman. “It was mainly dealing with the day-to-day injuries that we all go through as athletes, the nicks that we have. My ankle was still recovering,” later adding. “I feel good. It’s just the little things right now. But I’m starting to feel closer to 100% since Texas. I’m still gaining weight back. So, me being strong and fighting through contact is still a work in progress.”

West Virginia is at a crucial point in the season, and the Mountaineers will undoubtedly need Sherman’s production to get back in the win column. Sherman and the Mountaineers will be back in action Wednesday night to take on the Oklahoma Sooners inside the WVU Coliseum, with tip-off set for eight o’clock.

