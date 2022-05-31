Taz Sherman Attending Hawks' Draft Workout

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman will attend an Atlanta Hawks' draft workout on Tuesday according to Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com. Atlanta has the 14th and 44th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sherman averaged 17.7 points per game last season, good enough for second in the league and ranked fourth in the conference in scoring during league play at 16.6 ppg and was named to the All-Big 12 Conference Second Team.

The Missouri, Texas native battled COVID-19 and multiple injuries throughout the season but pushed through it all, only missed two games on the year.

In addition to leading the team in scoring, he averaged a team-leading 2.7 assists and led the Mountaineers in field goals made (181), three-pointers made (62) and free throws made (107).

Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Sherman earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention his junior season after averaging 13.4 points. For his Mountaineer career, he averaged 12.3 points and 1.5 assists per game

He made his way to Morgantown from Collin College in McKinney, Texas where he averaged 25.9 points per game, finishing fourth in most points overall in NJCAA Division and was named a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Second Team All-American.

