Taz Sherman Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

On Wednesday, West Virginia guard Taz Sherman was voted 2021-22 Preseason Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention as voted by the head coaches and was the only Mountaineer voted to the Big 12 Preseason Awards.

Last season, Sherman averaged 13.4 points per game on 41.3% shooting from the field, including 35.9% from three-point range.

Three Kansas Jayhawks were featured on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, including Preseason Player of the Year, guard Remy Martin. Forward David McCormick and guard Ochai Agbaji round out the Trio from Lawrence, followed by Preseason Newcomer of the Year Texas guard Marcus Carr, Baylor guard/forward Mathew Mayer and Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

Additionally, Baylor guard/forward Kendall Brown takes Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Preseason Player of the Year

Remy Martin, Kansas, G, 6-0, 175, Sr., Burbank, Calif.



Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Marcus Carr, Texas, G, 6-2, 195, Sr., Toronto, Ontario, Canada



Preseason Freshman of the Year

Kendall Brown, Baylor, G/F, 6-8, 205, Cottage Grove, Minn.



Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Matthew Mayer, Baylor, G/F, 6-9, 225, Sr., Austin, Texas/Westlake

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, G, 6-5, 215, Sr., Kansas City, Mo./Oak Park

Remy Martin, Kansas, G, 6-0, 175, Sr., Burbank, Calif /Sierra Canyon/Arizona State

David McCormack, Kansas, F, 6-10, 250, Sr., Norfolk, Va./Oak Hill Academy

Marcus Carr, Texas, G, 6-2, 195, Sr., Toronto, Ontario, Canada/Montverde Acad./Pittsburgh/Minnesota

Terrence Shannon, Jr., Texas Tech, G, 6-6, 215, Jr., Chicago, Ill./Lincoln Park

A tie resulted in an extra position on the team.

Honorable Mention (listed alphabetically by school):

James Akinjo (Baylor), Avery Anderson (Oklahoma State), Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles (TCU), Andrew Jones (Texas), Tre Mitchell (Texas), Taz Sherman (West Virginia).



