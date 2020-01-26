MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Taz Sherman is Finding his Stride Through "Being Myself"

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV – Last year at Collin College in McKinney, Texas, Taz Sherman averaged 25.9 points per game on 49% shooting from the field including 39.9% from three-point range. His ability to score is exactly the reason why West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins brought Taz to Morgantown.

However, Taz has had a bit of a slow start transitioning at the Division one level. Although he’s shown flashes at times during the season, the production hasn’t quite been there. Sherman averaged 3.8 points per game during non-conference play but had a career-high 10 points on the road versus Youngstown State, a game where the Mountaineers were looking for some offense.

“I think the hard thing is they’re trying to figure out what’s going on,” said Huggins “It’s hard to play and think. You really play and react; you don’t play and think. When you play well, you’re reacting. You’re reacting to what goes on because you’ve already practiced it and done it, and you understand what you do in different situations. Early in the year, those guys were thinking too much and not reacting, and now they’re starting to react. They’re starting to understand what’s asked of them, and consequently, they’re playing better. You don’t think. You don’t have time to think. You react.”

Despite only scoring 13 points in his first five Big 12 games, Sherman’s confidence level rose in the last two games and now the results are starting to show in the box score as well. Most recently, following a seven-point performance over Texas, he put up nine points in eight minutes, a point shy of tying his Mountaineer career-high, in the 74-51 victory over Missouri Saturday afternoon. 

“I tell you what, he’s worked his butt off,” said Huggins. “Larry (Associate head coach Larry Harrison) said to me ‘the first perimeter guy – who you want?’ I said ‘Taz.’ I mean, he’s earned it. He’s worked like crazy. He hadn’t pouted. He wasn’t a very good defender as he shouldn’t have been because he was getting 30 a game. You don’t want your guy getting 30 a game to get into foul trouble. He’s worked at it. He’s gotten better and better and the ball is starting to go in for him.”

“I definitely feel more like myself, just getting to my spots, not really just trying to become a three-point shooter because that’s not really what I am. I’m a scorer first,” said Sherman. “I can shoot but I’m a scorer first, so I want to make sure I just don’t settle for a lot of threes. I want to get to my mid-range, I want to get to my post-ups, get to the rim just playing defense… Everything is going for me once I’m locked in on defense. Get a good stop, I’m locked in on offense.”

Taz is starting to play like a seasoned veteran, understanding what's expected of him and rising over defenders, confidently, delivering buckets like he's been accustomed to.

“It was out of my head I’d say five games ago and stuff just wasn’t going my way. But now, I’m just being myself again, just getting to everything I used to get to in JUCO. I’m playing like me and just not trying to play like everyone thinks I am.”

Taz and the Mountaineers are back in action on Wednesday at 8:00 pm est on ESPN-Plus to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Missouri Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans while the Mountaineers take on the Tigers

Christopher Hall

by

Cmoyer113

WVU Visit Exceeds Expectations for 2021 Runningback, Plans to Return

The Mountaineers left a good impression on the talented running back

Jonathan Martin

West Virginia is "High on the Radar" for 2021 Wide Receiver

Ohio receiver makes third visit to Morgantown

Jonathan Martin

BTE Mailbag: Ask Questions to WVU Signee Taj Thweatt

Send questions to WVU Basketball Signee Taj Thweatt

Schuyler Callihan

by

Zwalls

Bob Huggins Just One Win Away From Tying Rupp

Bob Huggins is sitting at 875, and needs one more to tie Adolph Rupp

John Pentol

by

Halk35

WATCH: Taz Sherman Missouri Postgame

Watch WVU guard Taz Sherman discuss the 74-51 win over Missouri

Christopher Hall

West Virginia's Second Half Surge Buries Tigers

No. 14 West Virginia cruises past Missouri in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Defense Suffocates Missouri

The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Missouri Tigers 74-51 on Saturday afternoon in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Michael Gresko

BREAKING: West Virginia Lands 2020 Running Back

The Mountaineers get their guy for the 2020 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

Daniel Woods

WATCH: Deuce McBride Missouri Postgame

Deuce McBride discusses the 74-51 win over Missouri

Christopher Hall