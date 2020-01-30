MountaineerMaven
Texas Tech on Target in Upset over No. 12 West Virginia

Christopher Hall

Lubbock, TX – The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-4, 4-3) didn’t have answers for Texas Tech’s incredible night from the field shooting 54.4% from the field and went 11-17 (64.7%) from three-point as the Mountaineers fall short 89-81.

Texas Tech started the game 4-4 from the field along with a pair of free throws that propelled the Red Raiders out to a 12-4 lead.

West Virginia answered with a nine two run behind Chase Harler burying a three from the corner and McCabe driving the ball down the left side and scooping in while falling to the floor to get within one 14-13.

A David Moretti three put the Red Raiders up six before the Mountaineers put together a little 8-2 run to toe the game at 21 just over the midway point of the first half. However, the Red Raiders remained hot, hitting their next five of their six field goal attempts including a three to take a 10-point advantage with 3:47 left in the half.

Taz Sherman got it down to five after drilling a three from the left of center and was fouled, completing the rare four-point play. Then following a free throw from Kyler Edwards, Gabe Osabuohien drove down the lane for his team-leading eight points in the first half to get West Virginia with four at the break.

West Virginia got within two before Jahmi’us Ramsey hit a three, then after Jermaine Haley drove down the lane for a layup he was called for a Technical foul.

After Moretti hit the pair of technical free throws, Texas Tech started to gain momentum and was near automatic from three-point range hitting 10-14 from thee point range midway through the second half and had a 15-point lead.

The Mountaineers produced a 12-3 run to get back within six but too much from David Moretti ending the night with 25 points on 6-10 shooting from the field including 4-5 from behind the arc. Ramsey went 7-11 from the field and 5-8 from three finishing with 23 points and Terrance Shannon Jr, who missed the first matchup, went 12-14 from the free-throw line and 5-8 from the field for 23 points.

Despite West Virginia only committing 11 turnovers and having one of their best nights from the free-throw line going 33-41 (80.5%) the Mountaineers come up short 89-81.

West Virginia looks to get redemption against the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday at 2:00 pm on ESPN2.

