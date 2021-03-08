The Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Championship Field is Set

The Big 12 Conference released the field of the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship to be played March 10-13 Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.

Baylor clinched their first Big 12 Conference regular season title with the 94-89 overtime victory at West Virginia on Tuesday.

Kansas took the two-seed after Oklahoma State went into Morgantown down two starters, including the Big 12 leading scorer Cade Cunningham and shocked No. 6 West Virginia 85-80 on Saturday. The West Virginia loss also opened the door for Texas, who grabbed the three-seed after a win at TCU Sunday night and placing West Virginia at the four-seed. Oklahoma State and Texas Tech round out the top six seeds that receive first-round byes and will begin play on Thursday.

First-round games will be contested on Wednesday with No. 8 TCU versus No. 9 Kansas State and No. 7 Oklahoma against No. 10 Iowa State.

The entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship will be televised nationally on ESPN or ESPN2 and also available on the ESPN App.

Big 12 Conference Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, March 10

No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State (ESPN) 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State (ESPN) 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 11

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (ESPN/2) 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Kansas vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2) 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (ESPN/2) 9:30 p.m.

Friday, March 12

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 6:30 p.m.

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2) 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 6:00 p.m.

All game times are eastern / Networks subject to change.

All games are available via the ESPN App.

2021 Final Big 12 Standings (conf. record)

1. Baylor (13-2)

2. Kansas (12-6)

3. Texas (11-6)

4. West Virginia (11-6)

5. Oklahoma State (11-6)

6. Texas Tech (9-8)

7. Oklahoma (9-8)

8. TCU (5-11)

9. Kansas State (4-14)

10. Iowa State (0-18)

