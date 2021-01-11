Tshiebwe Chooses Kentucky

On New Years Day, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins issued a statement that his star forward, Oscar Tshiebwe, was stepping away from the program. An hour later, he stated that the door was closed for any return during a press conference. On Sunday night, Tshiebwe announced via social media he is transferring to play for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

"I am grateful for the time I spent at West Virginia and the lessons that I learned. I’ve spent a lot of time praying to God to help me make the best decision for my future. I am excited for this new chapter of my life. I will continue my career at the University of Kentucky."

As a freshman, Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. However, his numbers regressed this season, averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games.

