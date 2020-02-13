MountaineerMaven
Tshiebwe Impressive Despite Loss

Michael Gresko

Oscar Tshiebwe posted 14 points and nine rebounds on Wednesday night in a 58-49 losing effort to the visiting No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks. 

Tshiebwe brought the energy once again in Morgantown as the freshman was fired up throughout the entirety of the contest. 

Tshiebwe was responsible for defending Udoka Azubuike the entire night who just happens to almost be a first round draft pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. The seven-foot senior averages 13 points per game and just under 10 rebounds per contest.

Tshiebwe held him to just six points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes of playing time.

"I came out tonight trying to stop their big man the best I could. He's really big, he's averaging like six dunks a game. I think he [Azubuike] finished with like five or six rebounds. I really didn't want him to get a rebound over me. I think I did what I was supposed to do. I'm hoping to see them again."

The West Virginia freshman was down after the loss, but he is already looking ahead to Saturday in a positive outlook.

"We got Baylor now. They're number one in the country. It's just a rank, they still have to play the game like us. I think we can beat them if we do what we're supposed to do."

Although just a freshman, Tshiebwe is a very uplifting teammate. He is constantly encouraging his guys and trying to keep them from getting down on themselves.

The Mountaineers finished with 19 turnovers against Kansas. The turnover problem has plagued West Virginia this season, but Tshiebwe is staying positive.

"We have to take care of the ball. We just need to forget about this game and go back to work. We need to go get prepared for Baylor. They're a really good team."

