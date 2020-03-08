MountaineerMaven
Tshiebwe, McBride and Culver Earn Big 12 Honors

Christopher Hall

The Big 12 Conference released its All-Big 12 awards selected by the league’s head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players Sunday afternoon and three Mountaineers were among some of the honorees. 

Oscar Tshiebwe

- Big 12 All-Newcomer team

- Big 12 All-Freshmen team

- Big 12 All-Second team

PPG – 11.2

REB – 9.3

BLK – 1.0

Miles “Deuce” McBride

- All-Big 12 All-Freshmen team

PPG – 9.5

AST – 1.8

STL – 1.1

Derek Culver

- All Big 12 Honorable Mention

PPG – 10.4

REB – 8.6

AST – 1.7

Basketball

