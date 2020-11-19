Tshiebwe Named to the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Watch List

Today, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List that included West Virginia sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe.

Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season.

“The beginning of the season is filled with excitement, optimism, and anticipation as each team and every player is undefeated, making the race for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy wide open. While these 50 candidates are those to keep an eye on, there will be plenty of others who will enter the competition throughout the season,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “This year will be especially exciting as players who were unable to finish their seasons last year have even more to prove.”

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men’s and women’s college and high school basketball players and coaches.

Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men’s and women’s college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA’s Lew Alcindor received the first Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women’s recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include Jersey Mike’s and Werner Ladder.

A list of the midseason 30 team will be released in early February, followed by the 10 national semifinalists and four finalists on March 4, 2021, and March 16, 2021, respectively. Players who do not make the watch list are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team. The 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy will be awarded during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards Brunch on April 4, 2021.

2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s Preseason Watch List

Joel Ayayi - Gonzaga

Scottie Barnes - Florida State

Charles Bassey - Western Kentucky

B.J. Boston - Kentucky

James Bouknight - UConn

Garrison Brooks - North Carolina

Greg Brown - Texas

Jared Butler - Baylor

Marcus Carr - Minnesota

Terrence Clarke - Kentucky

Kofi Cockburn - Illinois

Jalen Crutcher - Dayton

Cade Cunningham - Oklahoma State

Oscar da Silva - Stanford

Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois

Marcus Garrett - Kansas

Luka Garza - Iowa

Collin Gillespie - Villanova

Kellan Grady - Davidson

A.J. Green - Northern Iowa

Sam Hauser - Virginia

Aaron Henry - Michigan State

Matthew Hurt - Duke

Trayce Jackson-Davis - Indiana

Jalen Johnson - Duke

Keyontae Johnson - Florida

David Johnson - Louisville

Corey Kispert - Gonzaga

Isaiah Livers - Michigan

Caleb Love - North Carolina

Sandro Mamukelashvili - Seton Hall

Remy Martin - Arizona State

Caleb Mills - Houston

Evan Mobley - USC

Wendell Moore Jr. - Duke

Yves Pons - Tennessee

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Villanova

Colbey Ross - Pepperdine

Fatts Russell - Rhode Island

Javonte Smart - LSU

Chris Smith - UCLA

Jalen Suggs - Gonzaga

MaCio Teague - Baylor

Drew Timme - Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe - West Virginia

Trendon Watford - LSU

Trevion Williams - Purdue

Ziaire Williams - Stanford

McKinley Wright IV - Colorado

Marcus Zegarowski - Creighton

