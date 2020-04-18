MountaineerMaven
Tynice Martin Selected by L.A. Sparks in the 2020 WNBA Draft

Christopher Hall

West Virginia guard Tynice Martin was the selected in the third round of the WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Martin took the Big 12 Conference by storm taking home Big 12 Freshmen of the Year honors and followed it up as a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection after averaging 18.6 per game during her sophomore campaign.

Martin had to sit out her junior season after a foot injury during the USBA trials.

However, she came back strong the ensuing season averaging 18.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game that added another first-team All-Big 12 selection to her resume.

Martin had a dip in her production during her senior season, but that can be attributed to having another dynamic scorer, Kysre Gondrezick, in the backcourt with her. 

During her illustrious career, Martin climbed to number four on the all-time scoring leaderboard with 1,980 points and her career average of 15.4 points per game ties Meg Bulger for sixth all-time.

