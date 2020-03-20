Vote for Jerry West in Sports Center's Best College Players of All-Time Bracket

This week has been filled with sports websites all across the globe flexing their creative muscles. Sports Center has been thriving and on Thursday pulled a March Madness style bracket out of their sleeves. The bracket features some of the best players in college basketball history.

The only player in the tournament from West Virginia, Jerry West. The No. 13 seeded West was matched up with the No. 4 seed, Anthony Davis of Kentucky in the West Region. The poll hasn't been completed yet, however, Anthony Davis is off to an incredible lead. He currently has a commanding 72% of the votes.

You can vote for West below! Voting only lasts for a few more hours, so get yours in soon!

Please follow me on twitter @HALK_35 and interact with me

Check out my podcast: My Take, UR Take