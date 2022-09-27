WATCH: Bob Huggins 2022-23 Preseason Press Conference
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins chats about the upcoming season
West Virginia University men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins met with the media prior to the team's first practice of the 2022-23 season.
The Hall of Famer discussed the newcomers, the return of Emmitt Matthews Jr., the nonconference schedule and more.
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly