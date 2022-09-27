Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins 2022-23 Preseason Press Conference

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins chats about the upcoming season

West Virginia University men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins met with the media prior to the team's first practice of the 2022-23 season. 

The Hall of Famer discussed the newcomers, the return of Emmitt Matthews Jr., the nonconference schedule and more. 

Feb 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) dunks the ball during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at WVU Coliseum.
