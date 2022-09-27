WATCH: Bob Huggins 2022-23 Preseason Press Conference

West Virginia University men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins met with the media prior to the team's first practice of the 2022-23 season.

The Hall of Famer discussed the newcomers, the return of Emmitt Matthews Jr., the nonconference schedule and more.

