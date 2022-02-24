WATCH: Bob Huggins Iowa State Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the 84-81 loss to Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12) dropped their fifth straight after an 84-81 heartbreaking loss to the Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 6-9) Wednesday night.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game and discussed the final moments of the game, overall effort, and more.

