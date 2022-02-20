Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the loss to Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10) dropped their third straight following the 71-58 loss to the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) Saturday night.



West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talked about the loss to the Jayhawks, the Mountaineers' struggles in the paint, the final five games of the season and more. 

