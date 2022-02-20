WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the loss to Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10) dropped their third straight following the 71-58 loss to the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) Saturday night.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talked about the loss to the Jayhawks, the Mountaineers' struggles in the paint, the final five games of the season and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly