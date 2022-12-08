Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Navy Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses the win over Navy

The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) handled the Navy Midshipmen (5-4) Wednesday night 85-64.

Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the game and reviewed the win, gave some insight on the frontcourt's performance, guard play and more.

