WATCH: Bob Huggins Oklahoma State Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the 85-80 loss to Oklahoma State.

The No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers suffered an 85-80 upset loss to the No. 17 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses the Mountaineers lack of defense, fatigue, preparation for the postseason, and more.

