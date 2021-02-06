Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

See what the WVU head coach had to say about his team's victory over Kansas.
Author:
Publish date:

No. 17 West Virginia defeated No. 23 Kansas 91-79 Saturday afternoon in Morgantown. 

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the team's victory. You can watch the full postgame video at the top of this page.

The Mountaineers will hit the road for a 9:00 p.m. EST matchup against No. 13 Texas Texas on Tuesday.

