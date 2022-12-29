WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) will open Big 12 Conference play on the road versus Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) this Saturday with tip off set 7:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Thursday to preview the Wildcats and discussed the Mountaineers preparation for the two-game road trip, provided an injury update and more.

