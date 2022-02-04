WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 14 Texas Tech

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins gives some insight on the nationally-ranked Red Raiders

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) welcome the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-5, 6-3) Saturday afternoon, with tip-off scheduled for two.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Friday afternoon and discussed the upcoming matchup versus the Red Raiders, senior guard Taz Sherman's health status, closing out the season, Name, Image, and Likeness, the NCAA Transfer Portal, and more.

Jan 31, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins and guard Taz Sherman (12) talk on the court during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

