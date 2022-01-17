WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 5 Baylor Bears

The West Virginia Mountaineers look to bounce back after the 85-59 beatdown they received from the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday with a win over No. 5 Baylor on Tuesday at 5:00 pm EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

West Virginia trails in the all-time series versus Baylor 8-12 and has dropped four of the last five meetings.

Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins reacts during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

