WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 5 Baylor Bears
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the Bears
The West Virginia Mountaineers look to bounce back after the 85-59 beatdown they received from the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday with a win over No. 5 Baylor on Tuesday at 5:00 pm EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
West Virginia trails in the all-time series versus Baylor 8-12 and has dropped four of the last five meetings.
