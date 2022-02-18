WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 6 Kansas
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins previews the sixth-ranked Jayhawks
West Virginia (14-11, 3-9) welcomes in the No. Kansas Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2) Saturday night with tip-off set for 8:00 pm and broadcasting on ESPN.
Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media Friday and discussed the matchup versus Kansas, revisits the first meeting between the two schools, redshirt freshman forward Isaiah Cotrell's development and more.
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Read More
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly