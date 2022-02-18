WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 6 Kansas

West Virginia (14-11, 3-9) welcomes in the No. Kansas Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2) Saturday night with tip-off set for 8:00 pm and broadcasting on ESPN.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media Friday and discussed the matchup versus Kansas, revisits the first meeting between the two schools, redshirt freshman forward Isaiah Cotrell's development and more.

