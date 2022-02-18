Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 6 Kansas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins previews the sixth-ranked Jayhawks

West Virginia (14-11, 3-9) welcomes in the No. Kansas Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2) Saturday night with tip-off set for 8:00 pm and broadcasting on ESPN. 

SeasonSummary_2022-BB-KU-Gm2

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media Friday and discussed the matchup versus Kansas, revisits the first meeting between the two schools, redshirt freshman forward Isaiah Cotrell's development and more. 

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) defends a shot attempt by Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 77-68.
