WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Stony Brook

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) will wrap up early nonconference play Thursday night against Stony Brook Seawolves (4-8) inside the WVU Coliseum with tipoff set for 6:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media prior to the matchup versus Stony Brook and talked the Mountaineers' offensive success, gave an injury update on forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., and more.

