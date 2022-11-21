Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews the PK85 Tournament

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins gives some insight on his Mountaineers heading into the PK85 tournament

The West Virginia Mountaineers will head west for the PK85 Tournaments featuring Duke, Oregon State, Xavier, Florida, Purdue, Portland State, and Gonzaga with the Mountaineers facing Purdue in the opening round. 

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Monday ahead of West Virginia's matchup versus Purdue and gave some insight on the Boilermakers, his thoughts on the tournament, his relationship with Nike and more. 

