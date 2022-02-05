WATCH: Bob Huggins Texas Tech Postgame
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the loss to No. 14 Texas Tech
The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their seventh straight after the 60-53 loss to No. 14 Texas Tech Saturday afternoon.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game. He addressed the Mountaineers' second half offensive woes, the team's effort, the absence of the team's leading scorer Taz Sherman, and more.
Read More
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly