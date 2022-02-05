Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Texas Tech Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the loss to No. 14 Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their seventh straight after the 60-53 loss to No. 14 Texas Tech Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game. He addressed the Mountaineers' second half offensive woes, the team's effort, the absence of the team's leading scorer Taz Sherman, and more. 

Feb 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to his team during a timeout during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to his team during a timeout during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at WVU Coliseum.

