WATCH: Bob Huggins UAB Postgame
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses the win over the UAB Blazers
The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) defeated the UAB Blazers (7-2) Saturday night 81-70.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins chatted with the media following the win and talked about the Mountaineers defensive performance, Kedrian Johnson's performance, defensive effort and more.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly