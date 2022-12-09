WATCH: Bob Huggins UAB Preview
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins previews UAB
The West Virginia University Mountaineers (7-2) host the University of Alabama at Birmingham (7-1) Saturday evening at six.
Head coach Bob Huggins chatted with the media on Friday to discuss the upcoming matchup versus UAB, then talked the Mountaineers' offensive efficiency, rebounding and more.
