WATCH: Emmitt Matthews Jr Discusses Ohio State

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers held practice Saturday morning before they travel to Cleveland, OH to take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Emmitt Matthews Jr scored a season-high 17 points against the Mountaineers’ only power five opponent in a win over Pitt. 

Matthews also put up 13 points against Wichita State, arguably West Virginia's toughest opponent thus far.

Emmitt's scoring average dropped to 9.7 points per game after posting a point in the Mountaineers’ win over Youngstown State last week. 

