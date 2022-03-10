WATCH: Huggins, Curry and McNeil Kansas Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and guards Malik Curry and Sean McNeil break down the loss to Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-17) fell to the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (25-6) 87-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Thursday evening.

Along with head coach Bob Huggins, guard Sean McNeil and Malik Curry met with the media following the game. Curry led all scorers with 19 points, while McNeil was stifled with three points. The group discussed the game, plus Huggins talked about the resigning of Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber. Additionally, Huggins and McNeil chat about Huggins getting tossed from the game in the first half.

