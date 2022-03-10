Skip to main content

WATCH: Huggins, Curry and McNeil Kansas Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and guards Malik Curry and Sean McNeil break down the loss to Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-17) fell to the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (25-6) 87-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Thursday evening. 

GameSummaryBB-3-10-22

Along with head coach Bob Huggins, guard Sean McNeil and Malik Curry met with the media following the game. Curry led all scorers with 19 points, while McNeil was stifled with three points. The group discussed the game, plus Huggins talked about the resigning of Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber. Additionally, Huggins and McNeil chat about Huggins getting tossed from the game in the first half. 

 You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) handles the ball while defended by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) in the first half at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

West Virginia's Big 12 Tournament run Derailed

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
USATSI_17861933_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Ejected in 1st Half vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
USATSI_17862586_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bruce Weber Resigns from Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-19T111052.085
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_17197860_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia is 'In the Mix' for Former Georgia QB JT Daniels

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_17727143_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan9 hours ago
USATSI_17726145_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan9 hours ago