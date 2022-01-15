Skip to main content
WATCH: Jalen Bridges Kansas Postgame

WATCH: Jalen Bridges Kansas Postgame

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges sat down with the media following the 85-59 loss to Kansas

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges sat down with the media following the 85-59 loss to Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped its second Big 12 Conference game of the season after an 85-59 drubbing by the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon. 

GameSummaryBB_1_15_22_KU

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges met with the media following the game via video teleconference. Bridges ended the day with a double double 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. 

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (11) dunks over Kansas during the first half of Saturday's game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (11) dunks over Kansas during the first half of Saturday's game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (11) dunks over Kansas during the first half of Saturday's game inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

WATCH: Jalen Bridges Kansas Postgame

53 seconds ago
USATSI_17509993_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bob Huggins Discusses What Went Wrong in Loss to Kansas

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) and West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) fight for a loose ball during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

West Virginia Rocked by Jayhawks

2 hours ago
USATSI_17490710_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

4 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his third quarter touchdown with guard Quinton Spain (67) and guard Hakeem Adeniji (77) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL Playoffs

5 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Big 12 Conference Basketball Saturday Schedule

6 hours ago
Mar 22, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Juwan Staten (3) dribbles against Maryland Terrapins guard Richaud Pack (20) during the second half in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Juwan Staten Returns to the Hardwood

6 hours ago
USATSI_17473495_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas

8 hours ago