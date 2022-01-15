WATCH: Jalen Bridges Kansas Postgame
West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges sat down with the media following the 85-59 loss to Kansas
The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped its second Big 12 Conference game of the season after an 85-59 drubbing by the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon.
West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges met with the media following the game via video teleconference. Bridges ended the day with a double double 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.
Read More
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly