WATCH: Jalen Bridges Kansas Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped its second Big 12 Conference game of the season after an 85-59 drubbing by the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges met with the media following the game via video teleconference. Bridges ended the day with a double double 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (11) dunks over Kansas during the first half of Saturday's game inside Allen Fieldhouse. Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

