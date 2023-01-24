Skip to main content

WATCH: Josh Eilert Scouts Texas Tech

West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert previews Texas Tech, his new coaching duties, personnel and more.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) are on the road to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. EST and airing on ESPNU.

Assistant men's basketball coach Josh Eilert filled in for head coach Bob Huggins to preview the Red Raiders and discussed the recent coaching staff changes, scouting an opponent, Mountaineers miscues and more. 

