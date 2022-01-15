WATCH: Malik Curry Kansas Postgame

West Virginia guard Malik Curry met with the media following the loss to Kansas

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1) disposed of the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) 85-59 on Saturday.

Malik Curry sat down with the media via video teleconference following the loss. He recorded a team-high 23 points behind a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line.

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) dribbles the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

