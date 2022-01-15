Skip to main content

WATCH: Malik Curry Kansas Postgame

West Virginia guard Malik Curry met with the media following the loss to Kansas

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1) disposed of the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) 85-59 on Saturday. 

GameSummaryBB_1_15_22_KU

Malik Curry sat down with the media via video teleconference following the loss. He recorded a team-high 23 points behind a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line. 

Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) dribbles the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) dribbles the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) dribbles the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

WATCH: Malik Curry Kansas Postgame

55 seconds ago
West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (11) dunks over Kansas during the first half of Saturday's game inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

WATCH: Jalen Bridges Kansas Postgame

11 minutes ago
USATSI_17509993_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bob Huggins Discusses What Went Wrong in Loss to Kansas

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) and West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) fight for a loose ball during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

West Virginia Rocked by Jayhawks

2 hours ago
USATSI_17490710_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

4 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his third quarter touchdown with guard Quinton Spain (67) and guard Hakeem Adeniji (77) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL Playoffs

5 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Big 12 Conference Basketball Saturday Schedule

7 hours ago
Mar 22, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Juwan Staten (3) dribbles against Maryland Terrapins guard Richaud Pack (20) during the second half in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Juwan Staten Returns to the Hardwood

7 hours ago