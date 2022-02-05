WATCH: McNeil, Osabuohien, Paulicap Texas Tech Postgame

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil and forwards Gabe Osabuohien and Pauly Paulicap address the loss to No. 14 Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) fell to the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5, 7-3) 60-53 Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia forwards Pauly Paulicap and Gabe Osabuohien along with guard Sean McNeil met with the media following the loss to Texas Tech.

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Pauly Paulicap (1) reacts to a call during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

