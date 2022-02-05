WATCH: McNeil, Osabuohien, Paulicap Texas Tech Postgame
West Virginia guard Sean McNeil and forwards Gabe Osabuohien and Pauly Paulicap address the loss to No. 14 Texas Tech
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) fell to the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5, 7-3) 60-53 Saturday afternoon.
West Virginia forwards Pauly Paulicap and Gabe Osabuohien along with guard Sean McNeil met with the media following the loss to Texas Tech.
