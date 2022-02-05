Skip to main content

WATCH: McNeil, Osabuohien, Paulicap Texas Tech Postgame

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil and forwards Gabe Osabuohien and Pauly Paulicap address the loss to No. 14 Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) fell to the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5, 7-3) 60-53 Saturday afternoon. 

West Virginia forwards Pauly Paulicap and Gabe Osabuohien along with guard Sean McNeil met with the media following the loss to Texas Tech. 

Feb 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Pauly Paulicap (1) reacts to a call during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at WVU Coliseum.

