WATCH: Sean McNeil Previews No. 5 Baylor

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil discusses the loss at Kansas and previews Baylor

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) welcome in the No. 5 Baylor Bears (15-2, 3-2) Tuesday at 5:00 pm and broadcasting on ESPN2.

McNeil is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game on 45.1% shooting from the field, including 40.5% from three-point range.

Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Baylor Bears guard Davion Mitchell (45) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly