WATCH: Sean McNeil Previews No. 5 Baylor
West Virginia guard Sean McNeil discusses the loss at Kansas and previews Baylor
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) welcome in the No. 5 Baylor Bears (15-2, 3-2) Tuesday at 5:00 pm and broadcasting on ESPN2.
McNeil is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game on 45.1% shooting from the field, including 40.5% from three-point range.
