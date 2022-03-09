Skip to main content

WATCH: Sean McNeil Previews the Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil discusses the upcoming matchup against Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14) faces the Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12) Wednesday night at 7:00 pm to open the Big 12 Conference Tournament on ESPNU. 

SeasonSummary_2022-BB-3-7-22

Guard Sean McNeil met with the media and discussed the matchups versus Kansas State, grabbing momentum with a season finale win and more. 

