WATCH: Sean McNeil Previews the Big 12 Tournament
West Virginia guard Sean McNeil discusses the upcoming matchup against Kansas State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14) faces the Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12) Wednesday night at 7:00 pm to open the Big 12 Conference Tournament on ESPNU.
Guard Sean McNeil met with the media and discussed the matchups versus Kansas State, grabbing momentum with a season finale win and more.
