WATCH: Seth Wilson and Joe Toussaint Baylor Postgame
West Virginia guards Seth Wilson and Joe Toussaint talk Baylor loss
The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the Baylor Bears Wednesday night 83-78.
West Virginia guards Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson sat with the media following the game and discussed the loss to the Bears.
WATCH: Bob Huggins Baylor Postgame
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly