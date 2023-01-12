Skip to main content

WATCH: Seth Wilson and Joe Toussaint Baylor Postgame

West Virginia guards Seth Wilson and Joe Toussaint talk Baylor loss

The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the Baylor Bears Wednesday night 83-78.

West Virginia guards Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson sat with the media following the game and discussed the loss to the Bears. 

WATCH: Bob Huggins Baylor Postgame

