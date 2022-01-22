WATCH: Taz Sherman Texas Tech Postgame
West Virginia guard Taz Sherman discusses the Mountaineer miscues against No. 18 Texas Tech
The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped its third straight Saturday afternoon after falling to the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders 78-65.
Mountaineer guard Taz Sherman led the team in scoring with 21 points on 8-15 shooting from the field, including 2-4 from three-point range. The production is his biggest output since returning from COVID-19 protocols. The senior stated he's getting closer to 100%, and he is able to start catching his breath while on the floor.
