Skip to main content

WATCH: Taz Sherman Texas Tech Postgame

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman discusses the Mountaineer miscues against No. 18 Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped its third straight Saturday afternoon after falling to the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders 78-65.

GameSummaryBB_22_TTU_GM1

Mountaineer guard Taz Sherman led the team in scoring with 21 points on 8-15 shooting from the field, including 2-4 from three-point range. The production is his biggest output since returning from COVID-19 protocols. The senior stated he's getting closer to 100%, and he is able to start catching his breath while on the floor. 

Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

WATCH: Taz Sherman Texas Tech Postgame

50 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins enters the United Supermarkets Arena before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Mandatory Credit:
Basketball

Bob Huggins Conveys What Went Wrong in Loss to Texas Tech

28 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Clarence Nadolny (3) dribbles the ball against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) and forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

West Virginia Overwhelmed in Lubbock

1 hour ago
West Virginia guard Sean McNeil
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Texas Tech

4 hours ago
USATSI_15553929_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Texas Tech

6 hours ago
USATSI_15553876_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at No. 18 Texas Tech

6 hours ago
Untitled design (72)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 18 Texas Tech

6 hours ago
USATSI_15553113_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Texas Tech

6 hours ago