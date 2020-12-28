During an interview in November, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein that he is confident his current squad will be competitive come March. Huggins believes that his team is the strongest that it has been since 2010, when the Mountaineers fell to Duke in the Final Four.

"This is the best roster we've had since 2010, there's absolutely no doubt," Huggins said. "We got more guys that can make shots, we've got athleticism, we've got size, this as good of a group as we've had since 2010."

Alvark Tokyo Power Forward and WVU Basketball Alumnus, Kevin Jones, sat down with Mountaineer Maven’s Lauren Withrow to discuss the current team’s potential.

Jones played for WVU from 2008-2012 and was part of the Mountaineer’s Final Four team in 2010. Jones started in 38 games during his sophomore season, averaging 13.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. In the same year, he set a school record with 135 offensive rebounds in a season and was second on the team in 3-point field goals made with 42.

West Virginia has only made it to the Final Four twice: way back in 1959 and during Jones’ sophomore year in 2010.

“They’re a very deep team,” Jones said of the current roster. “Once they start clicking, they can go pretty far this year… That’s the biggest formula for having a great team: when the starters come out, the level doesn’t come down, it stays the same.”

The Mountaineers have nine players who have seen action in all nine games this season. With forwards Oscar Tshiebwe, Emmitt Matthews Jr, and Derek Culver, and guards Deuce McBride and Sean McNeil, the Mountaineers have played with the same starting five all season.

Also appearing in each contest thus far are forwards Gabe Osabuohien and Isaiah Cottrell, and guards Taz Sherman and Jordan McCabe. Sherman has averaged 11.0 points in 21.2 minutes per game. Osabuohien has also made significant contributions in the frontcourt off the bench, averaging 6.0 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game.

Jones identified complacency as the biggest obstacle the Mountaineers will face down the stretch of the season. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins also cited playing down to their opponents’ level as the team’s biggest struggle following the Mountaineers’ 70-65 down-to-the-wire win against unranked Iowa State.

“At that talent level,” Jones said, “you have a tendency to play down to the level of your competition, and sometimes and that can really hurt you.”

In the eighth year of his professional basketball career, Jones offered a piece of advice for the young Mountaineers in pursuit of a National Championship.

“Take everybody seriously,” Jones said. “Some days you don’t have it, and that’s okay. As long you’re playing your game and you’re playing as hard as you can, that will over time be the deciding factor in how far you go in the tournament.”

West Virginia is currently 7-2 (1-1) and ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25.

